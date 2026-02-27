Azerbaijan unveils ambitious plans for new tourism zone in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Documents related to the establishment of special tourism zones in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, particularly the creation of a tourism zone in Kalbajar, have been submitted to the Presidential Administration, said Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chair of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking during a public hearing at the parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy on the topic “Current State and Development Prospects of Tourism in Azerbaijan,” Huseynova noted that assessments are also being carried out in Lachin and other areas.

She added that proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Health regarding the certification of sanatoriums and medical treatment centers, and that concept documents have been prepared to launch the initial phase of certification.