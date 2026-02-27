Uzbekistan, Germany's Alcon Group forge path for biochar production project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and Germany’s Alcon Development Group have reviewed practical steps for launching a joint biochar production project based on the processing of cotton stalks, as part of previously reached agreements, Trend reports via Fergana Regional Administration.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between the regional governor, Khayrullo Bozorov, and a delegation headed by Ziya Gaziev, Managing Director of Alcon Development Group.

During the discussions, the parties explored the practical mechanisms required to initiate the project, including securing a stable supply of raw materials and establishing collaborative partnerships with local farmers. The German delegation confirmed that all project documentation has been completed, and construction and installation activities are set to begin shortly. Additionally, the project is expected to create new employment opportunities in the region.

Bozorov highlighted the economic and environmental significance of the project, emphasizing its potential role in waste management and sustainable production. He reaffirmed the regional administration's commitment to providing the necessary organizational and logistical support to facilitate the timely implementation of the initiative.

The meeting concluded with the formulation of concrete steps for the phased execution of the project.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany reached $1.4 billion in 2025, up 16.7% compared to $1.2 billion in 2024, reflecting continued expansion in bilateral economic ties.