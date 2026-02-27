Turkmenistan, EU explore digital future for tourism and visa systems

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed sustainable tourism and related mobility issues, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The issues were raised during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and Maja Bakran Marchich, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.

The European side briefed Turkmenistan on the preparation of an EU-wide strategy for sustainable tourism and emphasized the importance of transport accessibility for unlocking regional tourism potential.

Ambassador Sapar Palvanov noted the growing interest in tourism in Turkmenistan, the planned transition to an e-visa system, and the country’s readiness to implement digital enhancements in visa procedures.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is modernizing its traditionally strict travel policies by introducing an electronic visa (e-visa) system to boost tourism and ease entry for foreign nationals. Implemented in 2025, the new system allows travelers to apply online via the State Migration Service without needing a formal invitation letter.