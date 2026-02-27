Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan was held under the leadership of Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council Ali Asadov, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting agenda included the discussion of the draft "Socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030" and main targets, the draft "2nd State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan", as well as the current situation in the areas of economic growth in 2025, its main factors and activities, the situation and policy directions in the field of macroeconomic and financial stability by the end of 2025, as well as other current issues.

Deputy Prime Ministers Samir Sharifov and Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov made speeches on the issues on the agenda. The council members expressed their opinions and suggestions on the issues presented at the meeting.

Following the meeting, relevant instructions were given on the draft "Socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030" and other issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel