Turkmenistan signals readiness to forge EU transport cooperation framework

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan has expressed readiness to consider establishing an institutional framework for cooperation with the European Union in the transport sector, Trend reports via the country’s Embassy in Belgium.

This topic was addressed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and Maja Bakran Marchich, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.

In practical terms, the discussion focused on enhancing coordination between the relevant authorities in Turkmenistan and EU institutions. Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to explore the creation of a legal and institutional framework for transport sector cooperation, which could include a memorandum of understanding, a roadmap, or other documents that define key areas of collaboration.

The European side emphasized that the development of such a framework requires ongoing efforts and coordination, underscoring the need for a phased approach to expand practical cooperation.

Special focus was given to "soft measures," including the digitalization of procedures, enhancement of operational interoperability, simplification of administrative processes, and the development of organizational solutions critical for the smooth functioning of transport corridors.