U.S. Popeyes kicks off operations in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The first Azerbaijani branch of the renowned American restaurant chain Popeyes has officially opened, marking the brand’s entry into the country’s fast-food market, Trend reports.

The inaugural location began operations at Crescent Mall.

The opening ceremony was attended by Amy Carlson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan. Officials noted that the project represents a joint U.S.-Azerbaijan investment initiative aimed at contributing to the local economy.

Each restaurant is expected to employ approximately 50 local staff members. Plans call for the launch of 20 restaurants nationwide, with the overall project projected to create more than 1,000 new jobs.