Kyrgyzstan sees broad-based expansion across industrial sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector recorded notable growth in 2025, with manufacturing and utilities leading the expansion.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the manufacturing sector remained the largest contributor, producing 637.6 billion soms ($7.3 billion) and posting an industrial production index of 109.8% compared to 2024. Mining of minerals followed with 73.3 billion soms ($840 million) and an index of 114.2%, reflecting solid performance in the extractive industry.

Power, gas, and steam production totaled 81.8 billion soms ($940 million) with an index of 111.2%, while water treatment, recycling, and waste treatment experienced the fastest rise at 7 billion soms ($80 million) with an index of 123.1% year-on-year.

The data highlight a trend of broad-based growth, with utilities and non-mining sectors expanding faster than the overall industrial average of 110.6% in 2025, signaling increased diversification and resilience in Kyrgyzstan’s industrial base.

Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth has remained robust over the past two years (2024–2025), supported by exceptional performance across agriculture, industry, and services. The government’s emphasis on structural reforms, strategic investments in infrastructure, and targeted support for key sectors has been instrumental in enhancing productivity and driving job creation.