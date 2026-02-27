Turkmenistan, EU set sails for enhanced EIB co-op in transport development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and the European Union engaged in discussions regarding potential cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the transport infrastructure sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The discussions took place between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov, and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, Maia Bakran Marchich.

In addition to transport infrastructure, the talks also explored broader opportunities for collaboration with international financial institutions and development banks to support transport projects, enhance regional connectivity, and strengthen logistics and transport corridors linking Central Asia to Europe.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the European Investment Bank exchanged views on cooperation in digitalization, development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, and financing of priority sectors of the economy.

The talks were held in Ashgabat between the representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Turkmenistan and a delegation led by Edvardas Bumšteinas, Head of the EIB’s Department for Asia, Central Asia, and the Pacific.