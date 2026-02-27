Zakir Ibrahimov held a meeting with winners of 4th “Yukselish” competition on results of Mentoring program

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of the "AzerGold" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), held a final meeting with the winners of the 4th "Yukselish" competition, Aslan Hasanli and Rufat Mammadkhanli, dedicated to the concluding results of the program within the framework of the Mentorship Program.

At the meeting held on the results of the Mentorship Program covering one year, Zakir Ibrahimov highly appreciated the activity demonstrated by the winners over the past period and the achievements they have made in their personal development plans. The Chairman emphasized that the “Yukselish” competition, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, plays an exceptional role in the training of a new generation of managers in our country who have mastered the principles of modern management.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the practical application of topics discussed throughout the program, including public administration methods, strategic decision-making, corporate governance, and effective communication in the winners' future professional endeavors. Congratulating the winners on the conclusion of the mentorship period, Zakir Ibrahimov wished them success in their careers and their future contributions to the development of the state.

Aslan Hasanli and Rufat Mammadkhanli, the winners of the "Yukselish" competition, expressed their profound gratitude to their mentor, Zakir Ibrahimov, for the attention provided over the past year, the environment created for their personal and professional growth, and for sharing his extensive management expertise with them. The winners noted that the knowledge and skills gained during this period played a pivotal role in shaping their leadership qualities.

At the end of the meeting, Zakir Ibrahimov presented a Certificate of Merit to both winners of the competition who successfully completed the Mentoring Program.