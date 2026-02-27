U.S. Popeyes plans to open numerous restaurants across Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The world-famous U.S. restaurant chain Popeyes plans to open 20 restaurants across Azerbaijan over the next five years, Popeyes Azerbaijan co-founder Mahammad Afandiyev said during the opening of the chain's first restaurant in Crescent Mall, Trend reports.

He said that as part of the plans, the new restaurants are expected to employ about 1,000 people and expand their activities by attracting other brands.

“We currently have 60 employees, and in the near future, their number will reach 100. We started this journey with a dream to enrich the supply chain in Azerbaijan, use the high level of the business environment as an opportunity to attract foreign brands to the country, and at the same time bring Azerbaijani brands to the world market,” he said.

Afandiyev emphasized that a second Popeyes restaurant is planned to open in Baku in March, at Ganjlik Mall.