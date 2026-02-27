Turkmenistan highlights strategic role of Trans-Caspian Corridor in EU ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan has identified the development of the Trans-Caspian corridor as a central priority in its evolving relations with the European Union, Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov said, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Brussels.

Palvanov made the statement during his meeting with Maia Bakran Marchich, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport. The discussions primarily centered around enhancing transport connectivity, advancing logistics infrastructure, and preparing for potential outcomes ahead of a forthcoming visit by the President of Turkmenistan to Brussels.

The Ambassador emphasized the completion of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, the ongoing modernization of the national road network, and the pivotal role of the Turkmenbashi seaport, positioning it as a crucial hub along the Caspian route. Special attention was also directed toward customs coordination with neighboring countries and the promotion of regionally aligned strategies.

Both sides acknowledged the increasing strategic significance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, recognizing its potential as a vital link between Europe and Asia.