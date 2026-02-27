Azerbaijan's SOCAR, UAE's Masdar discuss progress of green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the UAE's Masdar have engaged in discussions regarding the ongoing green energy initiatives in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The meeting, which took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, underscored the success of the collaborative efforts between both entities in advancing renewable energy projects. Key developments in the wind and solar power plant projects currently underway in Azerbaijan, driven by the partnership, were reviewed and celebrated.

The discussions also encompassed the future potential for expanded collaboration in areas such as equitable energy transitions and decarbonization, highlighting their mutual commitment to these critical issues. Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing their dialogue and deepening cooperation in these domains.

Several joint green energy projects are already in progress between Azerbaijan and Masdar, including the development of the 445-megawatt Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant, the 315-megawatt Neftchala Solar Power Plant, and an onshore wind energy project in the Absheron-Garadagh region. These projects are currently under construction, further demonstrating the growing momentum of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.