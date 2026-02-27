First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as Chairman of Digital Development Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed as the Chairman of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the council should be approved:

Chairman of the council

First Vice President of Azerbaijan

Members of the council:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic Issues

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.