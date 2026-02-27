First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as Chairman of Digital Development Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed as the Chairman of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following composition of the council should be approved:
Chairman of the council
First Vice President of Azerbaijan
Members of the council:
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic Issues
Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan
Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.