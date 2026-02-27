Tajikistan reports growth in industrial output in Sughd region
Photo: Press Service of the Sughd Regional Administration
The strong industrial performance reflects Sughd region’s deepening industrial base and effective import-substitution policies, signaling increased production resilience and a strengthening contribution to Tajikistan’s overall economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy