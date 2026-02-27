No final decision on Iran - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. President of the United States Donald Trump commented on the ongoing negotiations with Iran, stating that no final decision has yet been made, Trend reports.

“We haven’t made a final decision. We are not exactly happy with the way they are negotiating,” Trump said.

He reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons and expressed dissatisfaction with the current course of talks.

“They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we are not thrilled with the way they are negotiating,” he stressed.

Trump added that while a peaceful resolution would be preferable, other options remain on the table.

“It’d be nice if we could do it without the military, but sometimes you have to do it with it,” he noted.