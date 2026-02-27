Azerbaijan, Ethiopia deepen climate co-op, focus on key goals for COP32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. On February 27, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and designated President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32), Trend reports.

During the meeting, Nuriyev highlighted discussions held earlier between President Ilham Aliyev and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the exchange of experiences in UN climate conferences (COP), emphasizing that Azerbaijan is fully prepared for cooperation with Ethiopia in this field under the President’s directives.

Nuriyev also outlined Azerbaijan’s contributions to COP29, noting the country’s organizational, logistical, substantive, and communication efforts, as well as the adoption of several historic decisions during the conference.

Hessebon praised Azerbaijan for the high-level organization and legacy of COP29, expressed Ethiopia’s interest in collaboration under COP32, and commended Azerbaijan’s planned organizational, logistical, and substantive support.

The sides underscored the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for organizing COP32, signed between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Ethiopia during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting also included discussions on the upcoming 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.

