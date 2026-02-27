Kyrgyzstan breaks new ground with record-breaking international reserves
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The historic rise in Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves underscores the country’s strengthened macroeconomic stability, robust economic growth, and improved investment climate.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy