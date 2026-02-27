Kazakhstan cautions its citizens in Iran to leave amid security threats

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has advised its citizens presently residing in Iran to depart the country, Trend reports via the ministry.

“Citizens of Kazakhstan who are currently in Iran are advised to leave the country, as well as to observe heightened safety measures, remain vigilant and cautious, follow the news, and strictly adhere to the recommendations of local authorities,” the statement says.

The ministry also advises Kazakh citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Iran until the situation stabilizes. Additionally, Kazakhstan urged its citizens to “carefully consider travel plans to Middle Eastern countries, taking into account the current situation and the possibility of its sudden escalation.”

“Kazakh diplomatic missions in Iran are operating normally. For additional and timely information, hotlines are open for Kazakh citizens in Iran and their relatives in Kazakhstan,” the statement adds.