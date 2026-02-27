Azerbaijan urges UK to cancel inquiry into separatist regime, citing risk to peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. On February 25, Fariz Ismailzade, Deputy Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, sent a letter to members of the United Kingdom Parliament, Baroness Helen Kennedy, Brendan O'Hare, and Jessica Morden on behalf of the group he heads, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The letter noted that members of the UK Inter-Parliamentary Relations Working Group had expressed serious concern and disappointment about the ongoing initiative in the British Parliament to investigate the activities of the former criminal and separatist regime that existed in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. It was noted that such an initiative could seriously undermine the peace process currently underway between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is also actively supported by the UK government.

According to the letter, members of the working group view the ongoing initiative in the UK Parliament with serious concern and disappointment, warning that such a move could undermine the peace process currently advancing between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is supported at a high level by the UK government. It states that after more than three decades of Armenia’s illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the displacement of nearly one million Azerbaijanis, the two countries are now making tangible progress in peace talks with the backing of the United States and European partners.

The letter argues that potential hearings on the now-defunct separatist regime would rely on misleading and biased information disseminated by radical diaspora groups and lobbying circles opposed to peace.

Ismayilzade stressed that there is no place for revanchism in the South Caucasus and emphasized that all parties should work jointly to consolidate peace and prevent a return to policies of war.

The appeal concludes with a call on the UK Parliament to cancel the proposed inquiry initiative, expressing confidence that British parliamentarians will support efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and contribute positively to the peace process in the South Caucasus.