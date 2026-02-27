Azerbaijan unveils figures for small payment clearing system transactions
In January 2025, Azerbaijan experienced modest growth in the volume of transactions via its small payment clearing system, while the number of transactions saw a notable decline, reflecting shifts in payment patterns and financial activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy