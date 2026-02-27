KazMunayGas shares data on hydrocarbon reserves at end of 2025
Proven and probable hydrocarbon reserves (2P) of KazMunayGas (KMG) amounted to 724 million tons of oil equivalent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy