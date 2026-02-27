Azerbaijan set to apply age restrictions to children's registration on social networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Age restrictions will be applied to children's registration on social networks in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in a decree on measures to protect children from harmful content and influences in the digital environment signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare and submit to the President of Azerbaijan draft normative legal acts covering the protection of children from harmful content and influences on social networks in the country, including the application of age restrictions when registering on social networks, within three months with the involvement of relevant state bodies (institutions), scientific institutions and organizations, specialists and civil society institutions, and taking into account international experience.