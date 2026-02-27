Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU agreement on vehicle weight and dimension standards

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree ratifying the agreement on permissible vehicle weights, axle loads, and dimensions for travel on highways of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states included in Eurasian transport corridors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The document, signed in Moscow on December 13, 2024, is aimed at harmonizing vehicle parameter requirements across EAEU countries and creating uniform standards for international road transport. Its implementation is expected to ensure equal and transparent conditions for cross-border carriers.

The agreement seeks to enhance the effective use of the EAEU’s transit potential, improve the efficiency of international road transport along Eurasian corridors, preserve road infrastructure, increase traffic safety, and improve the quality of transport services.

