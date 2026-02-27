Central Bank of Uzbekistan releases real interest rate data for Jan. 2026
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Real interest rates in Uzbekistan remained relatively high in January 2026, as stabilizing inflation supported solid returns on deposits and sustained borrowing costs in the national currency, according to new data from the Central Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy