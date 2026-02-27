Romania set to join Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Romania intends to join the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Bulgaria green energy corridor project, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy's report for 2025 says, Trend reports.

The report noted that on April 4, 2025, during the 2nd ministerial meeting on the project in Baku, a "Memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Energy of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye on the transmission and trade of green electricity" was signed.

The document emphasized that a schedule for the project's implementation was also approved.

"The Romanian side expressed its desire to join the project. In this regard, Türkiye has prepared a draft protocol amending the memorandum of understanding signed on April 4, 2025. The draft protocol is currently being reviewed by the parties.

Furthermore, the draft Terms of Reference (ToR) document prepared by Türkiye is also being finalized by the parties," the report added.