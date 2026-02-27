Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, UAE's Masdar to speed up commissioning of Bilasuvar SPP by 2026-end

Oil&Gas Materials 27 February 2026 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parviz Shahbazov / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and the UAE's Masdar company have agreed to accelerate work within the project to commission the 445 MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant (SPP) by the end of the year, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"At the meeting with Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, we discussed the implementation status of the solar and wind energy projects being carried out and planned in our country, as well as new cooperation opportunities.

It was agreed to speed up the work within the project to ensure the commissioning of the 445 MW Bilasuvar SPP by the end of the year," he added.

