Azerbaijan establishes Digital Development Council - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the council should be approved:

Chairman of the council

First Vice President of Azerbaijan

Members of the council:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic Issues

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

In order to organize the activities of the council, the secretariat of the council shall be established, and the implementation of the Secretariat function shall be entrusted to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The council may involve local and foreign experts, specialists, international organizations, scientific institutions, and organizations in order to perform the duties stipulated in Part 5 of this decree, as well as establish working groups in separate areas consisting of representatives of relevant state bodies (institutions) and other interested parties.

In the field of digital development, the council must:

- ensure control over the implementation of measures envisaged in state programs and coordination of policies between state bodies (institutions);

- Exercise control over ensuring the compliance of projects implemented by state bodies (institutions) with existing strategic goals in this area;

- Take measures to improve regulatory legal acts, taking into account the proposals of state bodies (institutions) and recommendations of international organizations.

- Report on the activities of the council to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a year.