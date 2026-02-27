Azerbaijani Human Rights Committee reviews Ombudsperson's annual report (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament convened on February 27 to review the 2025 annual report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Zahid Oruj, chair of the committee, noted that the report was the sole item on the agenda. The Ombudsperson’s report highlights key national and international developments over the past year. It marks significant milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War, which were commemorated as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," underlining the strengthening of state traditions, the advancement of legal statehood, and the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s international prestige.

The report also emphasizes the humanist principles behind the amnesty initiative implemented by the President, which benefited more than 20,000 individuals. It provides detailed information on the Ombudsperson's activities in protecting citizens’ rights, including handling 42,685 citizen appeals and 14,718 calls to the Ombudsperson's hotline.

Moreover, the report addresses civil rights issues, including housing and property transactions, and highlights efforts to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens held in detention camps in Syria. It further examines access to healthcare for vulnerable populations, children, and persons with disabilities, with regional medical service availability assessed using data from the State Statistics Committee. Issues related to the rise in drug and substance abuse were also discussed.

In the discussions on the issue, contributions were made by Deputy Chairman of the Committee Arzukhan Ali-zadeh; members Azer Allahveranov, Hikmat Mammadov, Razi Nurullayev, Behruz Maharramov, Vugar Rahimzadeh, Mubariz Gurbanli, Nagif Hamzayev, Elman Nasirov, and Sayyad Aran; Mehriban Zeynalova, Chair of the "Clean World" Women's Assistance Public Union; Rauf Zeyni, Chair of the "Baku Non-Governmental Organizations Resource and Training Center" Public Union; Alimammad Nuriyev, President of the "Constitution" Research Foundation; Chingiz Ganizadeh, Chair of the Democracy and Human Rights Committee; Sahib Mammadov, Chair of the League for the Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights; Ramil Isgandarli, Chair of the Board of the National NGO Forum; Mahira Amirhuseynova, Chair of the "Women of the 21st Century" Public Union; Eyyub Huseynov, Chair of the "Free Consumers" Public Union; Mirvari Gahramanova, Chair of the "Organization for the Protection of the Rights of Netizens" Public Union; Umud Mirzayev, Chair of the International Eurasian Press Fund; and Sarvan Sadigov, Head of the Human Rights Legislation Sector of the State-Building, Administrative, and Military Legislation Department of the Parliamentary Office. Each shared their perspectives and insights on the matters discussed.

The report includes updates on the return of citizens to Western Azerbaijan and details the Ombudsperson's international cooperation activities. Committee members and representatives of civil society organizations praised the Ombudsperson's work in labor and employment rights, social protection, education, healthcare, public participation, legal awareness, and countering disinformation.

Ombudsperson Office head Aydin Safikhanli responded to feedback, clarifying outstanding issues. Out of 94 recommendations included in the report, 67 were new, and 27 remained relevant from previous years. Special attention was given to the protection of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis and facilitating their return.

Mobile receptions were held in regions to address citizens’ concerns on the spot. The report also covered the enforcement of court decisions, including alimony-related issues, and highlighted the need to establish an Alimony Fund and improve legal aid services.

The 2025 annual report of the Human Rights Commissioner was deemed satisfactory and recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting was attended by Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova, Mirjalil Gasimli, representatives of civil society institutions, and other officials.

