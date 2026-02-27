EU highlights Turkmenbashi port in Middle Corridor development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. The European Union considers Turkmenbashi port an important element of the Middle Corridor, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, Maja Bakran Marchich, said, Trend reports via the country’s Embassy in Belgium.

The statement was made during the meeting with Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov.

The European side noted that EU cooperation with Central Asia in the transport sector is actively developing and is based on a regional approach, including the implementation of projects under the Global Gateway initiative.

In this context, Turkmenbashi port was highlighted as a significant link within the Middle Corridor connecting Europe and Asia.

Turkmenbashi International Seaport is Turkmenistan’s largest maritime hub on the Caspian Sea and a strategic logistics center linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. Modernized in recent years, the port includes ferry, passenger, and cargo terminals, as well as facilities for container handling and bulk shipments.

The port plays a growing role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), facilitating multimodal cargo flows between Asia and Europe. Its infrastructure enables integration with rail and road networks.