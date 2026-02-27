Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss effective utilization of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Kazakhstan and Serbia discussed opportunities for the effective use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, President of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He made the announcement during a media briefing following talks with President Aleksandar Vučić.

Tokayev noted that Vučić’s delegation included major Serbian business representatives who took part in a meeting of the Kazakhstan–Serbia Business Council. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs.

The president highlighted the discussion on the expansion of transport and logistics links, recalling that a direct air connection between Astana and Belgrade was launched last year, marking an important step toward deepening bilateral cooperation.

''Infrastructure cooperation was another key topic of the talks. “We agreed to join efforts in the extraction and deep processing of critical raw materials to support the development of high-tech industries,” Tokayev said.

He added that special attention was given to the exchange of experience in nuclear energy, as well as the strategic importance of the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence and modern digital technologies, confirming readiness for joint work in these areas.