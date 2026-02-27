U.S. embassy rep highlights growing economic partnership with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Eric Groff, Director of the Economic Section of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, spoke at the opening ceremony of the first Popeyes restaurant in Crescent Mall in Baku, highlighting the dynamic development of bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports.

In his speech, he noted that this event has personal significance for him.

According to him, upon his arrival in the country, he could not have imagined the high results that would be achieved in partnership with Azerbaijani colleagues in the economic sphere.

“If someone had told me back then about everything we would achieve together with our Azerbaijani partners, I would not have believed it. And today's event is another important step in this process,” Eric Groff emphasized.

He also expressed his gratitude to partners and companies supporting American brands in Azerbaijan.

“I would like to thank our friends and partners for their excellent cooperation, support for American companies and brands, and support for talented and dynamic young entrepreneurs implementing their projects in Azerbaijan,” Eric Groff noted.

In conclusion, the representative of the U.S. Embassy expressed confidence that this event would mark the beginning of even more such initiatives in the future.