Turkmenistan launches regional project to tackle Caspian Sea marine litter

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan has launched the Regional Project “Combatting Marine Litter and Plastics - A Systemic Approach in the Caspian,” Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The project is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the Caspian Sea Convention Secretariat, and the Turkmen Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Financially supported by the Russian Federation and covering Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, the project will run until October 2027.

It focuses on reducing marine pollution from land-based sources, improving waste management legislation, developing monitoring systems, and strengthening regional cooperation under the framework of the Tehran Convention.

Meanwhile, Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov held a meeting with Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action, Jan Dusik, during which they discussed Caspian Sea level issues, water resource management, climate adaptation, and the exchange of modern environmental technologies.