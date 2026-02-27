Azerbaijan launches large-scale repairs at Sarsang reservoir

The works have been finalized by the Directorate of Ongoing Projects under the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan and entrusted to the "Hidro Inshaat Servis" Limited Liability Company (LLC) under a signed contract.

The contract sets the cost of the renovation and restoration works at 15.9 million manat ($9.35 million). The Directorate of Ongoing Projects had earlier announced a tender for the repairs at the reservoir.

The Sarsang Reservoir, situated on the Tartar River, one of Azerbaijan’s most abundant rivers, is the largest water basin in the Karabakh economic region, with a total capacity of 560 million cubic meters. The dam stands 125 meters high, stretches 555 meters in length, and spans 10.2 meters in width. The reservoir provides irrigation to over 96,000 hectares of farmland across the Barda, Tartar, Agdam, Agjabedi, Yevlakh, and Goranboy regions. In addition, a hydroelectric power station with a total capacity of 50 megawatts has been constructed on the dam, contributing to the region’s energy supply.

