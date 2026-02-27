Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the ministry.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of political dialogue aimed at further reinforcing the traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The importance of high-level visits and contacts was emphasized, including last year’s visit by President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan and the visit of Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan.

In line with the strategic partnership between the two countries, the parties reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and economic sectors, energy, transport and logistics, collaboration in the Caspian Sea, as well as humanitarian and cultural fields. The important role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in Economic and Humanitarian Areas in advancing bilateral relations was highlighted. The organization of Turkmen Culture Days in Azerbaijan last year and Azerbaijani Culture Days in Turkmenistan this year was noted, along with the significance of promoting shared cultural values such as carpet weaving and horse breeding.

The sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and underscored the importance of further strengthening cooperation within multilateral platforms. Both parties reaffirmed their confidence that the historically rooted friendship and brotherhood between their peoples will continue to develop based on a strategic partnership.

On the same day, the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov on the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov on the Turkmen side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel