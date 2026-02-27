IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi discusses Iran nuclear issue with U.S. State Department official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has discussed Iran's nuclear program with the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State Christopher Yeaw, Rafael Grossi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Welcomed the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State Christopher Yeaw to the the International Atomic Energy Agency today for a timely exchange on current non-proliferation issues, including in Iran and other areas of common interest.

Grateful to the United States for its strong support to the Agency across the board," he wrote.