Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss development of air links

Economy Materials 27 February 2026 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmenistan Airlines

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and Belarus discussed the development of aviation links between the two countries, Trend reports via the Belarusian Embassy in Ashgabat.

The talks were held between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy.

Earlier, in January, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurny, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of culture, tourism, and media, Bahar Seyidova held talks on the resumption of direct air flights between the two countries.

