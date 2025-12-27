Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Yemen's territorial integrity

Politics Materials 27 December 2025 18:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Yemen's territorial integrity

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan welcomes the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to de-escalate the ongoing tensions and to promote security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"The current situation in Yemen underscores the necessity to exercise restraint and to prioritize collective work, dialogue and peaceful solutions.

Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen, and commends all endeavors aimed at safeguarding the interests of the Yemeni people with a view to achieving lasting peace, prosperity and development in the country," the statement said.

Latest

Latest

Read more