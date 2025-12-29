Azerbaijan to create non-governmental organizations to boost women's social and civic engagement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The creation of non-governmental organizations will be encouraged to increase the social and public activity of women, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “National Action Plan for Gender Equality (Men and Women) in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2028,” approved by a corresponding decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, it is planned to collect information on non-governmental organizations working in the field of gender equality, to hold events to promote the creation of non-governmental organizations in this area, and to establish new non-governmental organizations working in the field of promoting gender equality, including those headed by women.