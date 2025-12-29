Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan to create non-governmental organizations to boost women's social and civic engagement

Society Materials 29 December 2025 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to create non-governmental organizations to boost women's social and civic engagement

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The creation of non-governmental organizations will be encouraged to increase the social and public activity of women, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “National Action Plan for Gender Equality (Men and Women) in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2028,” approved by a corresponding decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, it is planned to collect information on non-governmental organizations working in the field of gender equality, to hold events to promote the creation of non-governmental organizations in this area, and to establish new non-governmental organizations working in the field of promoting gender equality, including those headed by women.

Latest

Latest

Read more