Trial for individuals accused of anti-state incitement begins in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The trial of Sevinj Mirzayeva (Osmangizi), Abid Gafarov, and Beydulla Manafov, who are accused of making anti-state calls, has begun, Trend reports.

The criminal case has been assigned to Judge Nigar Imanova at the Baku Serious Crimes Court.

The preparatory hearing will be held on December 30. The accused are currently living abroad, and a pretrial detention measure in absentia has been adjudicated against them by a court decision.

