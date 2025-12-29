Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Trial for individuals accused of anti-state incitement begins in Azerbaijan

Society Materials 29 December 2025 15:54 (UTC +04:00)
Trial for individuals accused of anti-state incitement begins in Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The trial of Sevinj Mirzayeva (Osmangizi), Abid Gafarov, and Beydulla Manafov, who are accused of making anti-state calls, has begun, Trend reports.

The criminal case has been assigned to Judge Nigar Imanova at the Baku Serious Crimes Court.

The preparatory hearing will be held on December 30. The accused are currently living abroad, and a pretrial detention measure in absentia has been adjudicated against them by a court decision.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more