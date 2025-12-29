Von der Leyen announces progress on security guarantees after talks with Trump and Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced significant progress on security guarantees following a video conference with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

She shared the update on her social media page on “X” after the discussions.

“We had a good hour-long conversation with President Trump and Zelenskyy. Several European leaders were present and discussed future peace talks. Significant progress has been made. Europe is ready to work with its partners to consolidate this progress,” Ursula von der Leyen said.