Azerbaijan approves State Social Protection Fund's budget for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the "State Social Protection Fund’s budget for 2026", Trend reports.

According to the law, the budget expenses of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population are projected to be 8.48 billion manat ($5 billion) in 2026, which represents a 10.5% increase compared to this year.

Out of these expenses, 8.3 billion manat ($4.9 billion) will be covered by the fund’s revenue (a 9.3% increase), while 160 million manat ($94.3 million) will be financed from the unspent balance at the end of the current year (a 2.7-fold increase).