India hosts celebratory event for World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A ceremony was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in India to mark the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis’ Solidarity Day (December 31), the embassy told Trend.

The event was attended by embassy staff and their family members, as well as Azerbaijani compatriots living in New Delhi and visiting the capital.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to India, Elchin Huseynli, highlighted that this notable day, established on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev as part of his visionary policy, aims to unite and organize more than 50 million Azerbaijanis living in over 70 countries worldwide, fostering a spirit of national unity and solidarity.

The ambassador noted the symbolic significance of the holiday and emphasized that all compatriots, regardless of the country they live in, should actively participate in defending the interests of an independent, sovereign, and strong Azerbaijan under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, while promoting the country’s ancient traditions and rich culture.

The event also highlighted that 2025 was celebrated in Azerbaijan as the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, reviewing the country’s development path and key events leading to its glorious victory history.

