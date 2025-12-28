Trump and Zelenskyy begin talks at Mar-a-Lago

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun, the White House press service says, Trend reports.

The talks are taking place at the American leader’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The main topic of discussion is a proposed 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the meeting, the two sides are expected to hold telephone conversations with European leaders.

It is noted that ahead of the talks, Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This marks Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fifth visit to the United States for a meeting with Donald Trump.