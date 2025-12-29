Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation in urban planning (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country, the committee told Trend.

According to the committee, the meeting focused on cooperation under the Framework Document for Sustainable Development Collaboration between the Azerbaijani government and the UN for 2026–2030. It was emphasized that this document provides an important foundation for future-oriented partnership in line with Azerbaijan’s National Priorities and makes a significant contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal on “Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

Guliyev expressed gratitude to Andreeva for her personal dedication and constructive partnership during her tenure as Resident Coordinator. The discussions highlighted the successful and meaningful dialogue carried out in the organization of the National Urban Planning Forums in Karabakh and East Zangazur, as well as preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in May 2026 in Baku.

