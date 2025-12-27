Iran's Mercantile Exchange's weekly sales pick up steam

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sold 3.04 million tons of products worth 777 trillion rials ($1.04 billion) during December 20-25, 2025. This was a 14% value increase but a 1.6% volume decrease compared to the previous week. The industrial sector accounted for 1.87 million tons, valued at 338 trillion rials ($452 million).

