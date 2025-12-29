bp publishes environmental impact assessment for seismic surveys on Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. bp, as the operating company under the Agreement on the Exploration, Development and Production Sharing for the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, announces that as part of the work programme the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) project seismic survey programme has been produced and published on behalf of the Contractor Parties.

The document provides a summary of the proposed seismic survey programme activities, examines the potential environmental and socio-economic impacts associated with the programme, and describes the recommended mitigation and monitoring measures. The EIA process aims to ensure that any adverse environmental and socio-economic impacts arising from the proposed works are identified and minimized, and, where possible, eliminated.

The ADUA project seismic survey programme includes a 2D High-Resolution (HR) seismic survey. The survey is planned to be short in duration, lasting up to 20 days, and will cover a small area located in the north-western part of the ADUA block. It is scheduled to take place between February and April 2026 in water depths ranging from 20 to 40 metres. The primary objective of the 2D HR seismic survey is to acquire detailed subsurface data to a depth of approximately 1,500 metres to support the planning of future exploration wells. The survey will help identify shallow geological hazards, including faults, shallow gas accumulations, and other subsurface features that could pose risks to drilling operations and well integrity.

Consultations with stakeholders are an important element of the EIA process. Listening to and documenting the opinions of interested parties ensure that the project design and the EIA reflect the collective views of key stakeholders.

The full draft EIA document and the non-technical summary have been produced in Azerbaijani and English languages. The English version is available on the link above.

Since 26 December 2025, the QR code and a link to the ADUA project seismic survey programme EIA document, as well as the non-technical summary have also been placed in the following locations for public review::

bp Xazar Centre reception, 153 Neftchilar avenue

M.F. Akhundov Public Library, 29 Khagani street

The Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, 31 Huseyn Javid street

The Library of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, 20 Azadlig avenue

Aarhus Public Environmental Information Centre, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 100a Bahram Agayev street

The Library of Baku Higher Oil School, Campus, new Salyan Highway 3 km

Your views and opinions on the draft EIA are welcomed. Please send your comments and feedback:

by email together with the completed feedback forms to [email protected]

by post together with the completed feedback forms to: bp Xazar Centre, 153 Neftchilar ave., Port Baku, AZ1010

by leaving the completed feedback forms at any of the above-mentioned public locations.

The EIA disclosure period ends on 26 January 2026.

We look forward to hearing your views and opinions on the draft EIA.