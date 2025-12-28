Tajikistan sees steady growth in bank payment card circulation
The steady increase in payment cards indicates deeper financial inclusion, rising consumer access to banking services, and the ongoing shift toward cashless transactions in Tajikistan’s economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy