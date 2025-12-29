Azerbaijan increases reserve age limit for warrant officers and midshipmen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The age limit for reserve duty for warrant officers and midshipmen in Azerbaijan has been increased, Trend reports.

The recent modifications are incorporated into both the "Regulation on Military Service" and the "Law on Military Duty and Military Service", which were officially approved by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

As stipulated in the new law, the aim is to optimize the utilization of specialized professionals—those trained at domestic and foreign specialized secondary educational institutions—by extending their active military service. Given that these individuals possess advanced training and expertise, the revised policy seeks to leverage their skills for the country's defense over an extended period. Accordingly, the duration of active military service for warrant officers and midshipmen graduating from such institutions will be set at 10 years during peacetime.

In line with the relevant provisions of Articles 26"v" and 36.1.3 of the law, the new regulations also allow for the acceptance of individuals up to the age of 40 (excluding officers) into active military service as warrant officers and midshipmen.

Under the existing framework, as outlined in the "Regulation on Military Service" and the "Law on Military Duty and Military Service", the duration of active service for sergeants and junior sergeants during peacetime is currently set at five years, as specified in Articles 12 "q" and 38.1.4.

The President has signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.