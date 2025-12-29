Iran welcomes constructive efforts of regional countries to reduce tensions - spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Iran welcomes the support for the constructive efforts of regional countries aimed at reducing tensions in the region, said Esmaeil Bagaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran regarding Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s plan to hold a meeting in Baghdad between Tehran and Washington to facilitate dialogue, Bagaei emphasized that, based on the experience of the past five to six months, Iraq and other regional countries understand the importance of adhering to discussion procedures to initiate a proper process. He noted that discussions cannot reflect reality if the issue is not kept at the center of attention.

The spokesman underscored that Iran has consistently upheld its dedication to diplomatic engagement, which functions as a strategic mechanism for safeguarding the nation’s sovereign interests.

“If it is determined that this process is an effective means of safeguarding national interests, it will be immediately utilized,” he said.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel