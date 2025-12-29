Azerbaijan set to support NGOs promoting gender equality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan will provide support to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) engaged in promoting and advancing gender equality to enhance their public participation, Trend reports.

This initiative is included in the "National action plan on gender equality for 2026-2028," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The plan foresees conducting analyses, preparing proposals, and implementing measures to strengthen the public engagement of NGOs working on gender equality promotion and advocacy.

